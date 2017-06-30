ANCA Leaders Advance Armenian Priorities in Washington
WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq., ANCA-ER Chair Steve Mesrobian, ANCA National Board member Aida Dimejian and ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian at the State Department following discussions with Acting Assistant Secretary John Heffern and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink. Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Ed Markey with ANCA-ER Chair Steve Mesrobian and ANCA Government Affairs Director Raffi Karakashian, Esq.
