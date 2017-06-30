ANCA Leaders Advance Armenian Priorit...

ANCA Leaders Advance Armenian Priorities in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Groong

WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq., ANCA-ER Chair Steve Mesrobian, ANCA National Board member Aida Dimejian and ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian at the State Department following discussions with Acting Assistant Secretary John Heffern and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink. Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Ed Markey with ANCA-ER Chair Steve Mesrobian and ANCA Government Affairs Director Raffi Karakashian, Esq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The MEXICO DSS welfarte fraud ON Diana Vickery 1 min Diana Vickery 7
AG Jeff Sessions: investigate.... 2 min trump sessions 10
We need a President, not an arrogant a_ _. 7 min Civic Infidel 22
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski: Establishm... 8 min Civic Infidel 7
Mika bleeding from her face.... 11 min Civic Infidel 58
to donald john trump washington dc to white house 17 min Donald McRonald 3
The American flag 24 min Hillary Lost 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC