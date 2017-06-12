All eyes on Washington as Trump's A-G to face grilling on Russia
The eyes of the world turn again to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, where embattled US Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces questions over his Russia contacts and role in the firing of FBI director James Comey. It will be the first sworn public testimony from Sessions, a longtime former senator, since he was nominated by US President Donald Trump and confirmed as the nation's top law enforcement officer in February.
