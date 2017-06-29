Alive Since The 1600s, An Oak Tree Is Taken Down In Washington D.C.
A red oak in Washington, D.C., that's estimated to have started its life in 1692 developed a fatal crack in its trunk. Generations have come and gone under its branches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual
|1 min
|Dr Papshmere
|45
|Texas executes special needs children!
|3 min
|Civic Infidel
|11
|No trampcare bill, republicans fail after 7 years
|4 min
|Civic Infidel
|25
|Maxine Waters heads off holocaust!!!
|9 min
|Be Bop Hem Hop
|2
|Mika bleeding from her face....
|21 min
|Liar in Chief
|25
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|26 min
|Julia
|1,346
|Obama's under FIRE....
|35 min
|Civic Infidel
|12
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC