After Scalise shooting, congressman wants concealed carry for lawmakers in DC

There are 1 comment on the MyFoxPhilly story from 15 hrs ago, titled After Scalise shooting, congressman wants concealed carry for lawmakers in DC.

In the wake of Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at the Republican practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, one member of Congress said senators and representatives should be allowed to carry guns. While some lawmakers have announced they will begin to carry side arms, others are seeking a congressional resolution to exempt members of Congress from D.C.'s concealed carry prohibition.

Kinder and Gentler Ration

South El Monte, CA

#1 58 min ago
why just for them. make concealed carry legal for all law,abiding citizens. then terrorists, lone wolves, gang bangers, and home invaders will see what life is REALLY about.

