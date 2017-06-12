After Scalise shooting, congressman wants concealed carry for lawmakers in DC
In the wake of Wednesday's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at the Republican practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, one member of Congress said senators and representatives should be allowed to carry guns. While some lawmakers have announced they will begin to carry side arms, others are seeking a congressional resolution to exempt members of Congress from D.C.'s concealed carry prohibition.
#1 58 min ago
why just for them. make concealed carry legal for all law,abiding citizens. then terrorists, lone wolves, gang bangers, and home invaders will see what life is REALLY about.
