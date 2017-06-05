After London attacks, British prime m...

After London attacks, British prime minister calls for worldwide...

Britain's prime minister is calling for greater regulation of the Internet in light of the deadly weekend attacks in London. But technology experts are saying that the U.K. government's surveillance powers are already so vast that there's little else officials can do to digitally monitor terrorism suspects without violating innocent people's human rights.

