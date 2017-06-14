A routine morning on Capitol Hill is upended by news of a shooting
Rep. Rodney Davis speaks to the media after being dropped off at Capital Hill after a baseball practice at which several people were shot, including House Majority Whip Stephen J. Scalise . Many lawmakers were away at early-morning practice, preparing for an annual Washington ritual that had survived Congress's recent turn toward polarization and division: the Democrat-versus-Republican Congressional Baseball Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have started a method of documenting the ......
|11 min
|Aponi
|11
|Pattern of Violence Against Republicans
|16 min
|US Army Vet
|3
|The duck is a russian
|20 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|21
|Why r we still tap dancing around these Liars a...
|21 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|37
|Did the lifespan of Republicans SHRINK TODAY?
|32 min
|US Army Vet
|4
|a ponys a$$ is SO SAD........
|40 min
|Aponi
|6
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|58 min
|Frogface Kate
|308
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC