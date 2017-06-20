A Lobbyista s a oeReporta About Seth ...

A Lobbyista s a oeReporta About Seth Richa s Death Is Just More Fodder for Conspiracy Theorists

4 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Apparently, neither the family of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich nor the police investigating his murder can get more than a few weeks' break before getting dragged back into the conspiracy theories swirling around his killing last July. The latest: a "preliminary report" released Tuesday by a research group established by Washington lobbyist Jack Burkman , which claims that Rich's early-morning slaying was carried out by a "hired killer or serial murderer."

