A Lobbyista s a oeReporta About Seth Richa s Death Is Just More Fodder for Conspiracy Theorists
Apparently, neither the family of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich nor the police investigating his murder can get more than a few weeks' break before getting dragged back into the conspiracy theories swirling around his killing last July. The latest: a "preliminary report" released Tuesday by a research group established by Washington lobbyist Jack Burkman , which claims that Rich's early-morning slaying was carried out by a "hired killer or serial murderer."
