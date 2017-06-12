A Guide to Eating and Drinking in Historic Georgetown
Georgetown is D.C.'s oldest neighborhood, having been established decades before the nation's capital itself. The quaint streets and alleys around the Potomac River and picturesque C&O Canal are lined with eclectic storefronts, though the area these days is known Georgetown lags behind trendier neighborhoods like Shaw or Penn Quarter as a culinary destination, but the local hospitality scene has its own charms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of your name is......
|2 min
|Aponi
|2
|Jeff Sessions to prosecute James Comey for perj...
|1 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|3
|It's put up or shut up Tramp conman crime famil...
|1 hr
|Moe Greens optome...
|2
|Trump and Norcross
|1 hr
|Lee
|1
|A pony's a$$ ........
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Donald Duck Von Trump ( REPENT)
|5 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC