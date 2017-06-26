2a Top chefa Kwame Onwuachi to D.C.: ...

2a Top chefa Kwame Onwuachi to D.C.: Ia m ready to give it another shot. Are you?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Kwame Onwuachi can't say much about the new restaurant he'll be opening in the InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf later this year. He won't talk about the timing, except to say that it will be a part of the wave of October openings in the complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loretta Lynch: 5 - 10 years PRISON 7 min Civic Infidel 2
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch: Obstruction! 9 min Civic Infidel 4
Donald Trump is a traitor...... in cahoots with... 15 min Sir Master 1
Donald Hitler Trump said Russian president Puti... 19 min Sir Master 4
Why do republicans hate Americans so much 34 min Emerald green 15
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 40 min bad bob 1,261
Higher court reinstated donalds travel ban 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC