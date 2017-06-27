2 CSX workers hit, killed by Amtrak train outside Washington, D.C.
CBS reports the workers were struck while on the tracks near Union Station in Northeast Washington around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. D.C. Fire and EMS said the victims were dead at the scene; it's unclear why they were on the tracks.
