2 CSX workers hit, killed by Amtrak t...

2 CSX workers hit, killed by Amtrak train outside Washington, D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

CBS reports the workers were struck while on the tracks near Union Station in Northeast Washington around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. D.C. Fire and EMS said the victims were dead at the scene; it's unclear why they were on the tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nutcake Michelle Obama speech (Dec '16) 8 min iowa moron 13
where o where is the IOWA MORON 13 min kassie david 1
LEGACY President Obama (Dec '16) 1 hr Civic Infidel 9
Elizabeth Warren At A Nude Pagan Ritual 1 hr Civic Infidel 44
FBI Director McCabe Under Investigation 1 hr Civic Infidel 1
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 2 hr JCPete 1,308
Fake Chump Time Mag cover 3 hr Redneck 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC