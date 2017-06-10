10 great Washington, D.C. starter homes
For first-time homebuyers, it can be a bit scary to dive into the world of real estate and find the best home for one's budget. To help with the process, Curbed has mapped 10 starter homes that offer at least two bedrooms and are priced under $425,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|7 min
|Frogface Kate
|266
|Breaking: CNN investigates Russian salad dressing
|45 min
|Wall specialist
|1
|Breaking!!!!!!! Trump Now Customer Service Rep!...
|1 hr
|Liar in Chief
|1
|A battle of wits with the unarmed....
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|1
|His Majesty Trump
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|2
|Goggle Donald Trump-biblical prophecy
|2 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
|Sparks fly at the beginning of Jeff Sessions he...
|2 hr
|Hugh d Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC