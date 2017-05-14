Working in the photo lab, a picture o...

Working in the photo lab, a picture of Washington through strangers' eyes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events I learned my way around Washington working in the shipping department of a photo lab - Colorfax, a film processing plant out Route 29 in Silver Spring. The job was half picking up negatives and rolls of film for processing and printing, and half slipping the finished products into envelopes and delivering them to the retail outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
China and Russia warns North Korea: You fire th... 5 min Aponi 12
i just murdered a muslim a few hours ago ..... 20 min Civic Infidel 3
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 28 min Civic Infidel 45
Hillary created "blame Russia" meme.... 29 min Civic Infidel 10
Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou... 30 min Civic Infidel 51
Dump people make me sick lol 31 min Civic Infidel 9
When will demos stop 35 min Civic Infidel 8
Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy 1 hr Civic Infidel 30
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC