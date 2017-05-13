Who is Trump considering to head up F...

Who is Trump considering to head up FBI? Meet 12 candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In this March 20, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., questions then-FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers as they testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. With James Comey ousted as FBI director, President Donald Trump will have an opportunity to select a replacement for a new 10-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald and China 1 hr Aponi 8
Happy mothers day 1 hr Aponi 3
If clinton had won 1 hr Hillary LOST 33
Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy 4 hr Paper Back Writer 23
News Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer bac... 5 hr no vote 11
Impeach Maxine Waters!! 5 hr Patriot1776 11
Mike Pence the............ 5 hr no vote 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC