White House intervened to add extra littoral combat ship to Navy's budget

The White House intervened in order to add an extra littoral combat ship to Navy's budget request a day after the budget was released, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN, in a move that has befuddled lawmakers and budget experts. The decision to add a second littoral combat ship to the Trump administration budget after the fact caught even Navy leaders by surprise, with Navy officials delivering contradictory testimony Wednesday while defending their budget on Capitol Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.