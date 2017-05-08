When Trudeau called Trump: The story ...

When Trudeau called Trump: The story of the call that saved NAFTA

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

A phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law set off a frantic scramble ending in sighs of relief across three national capitals that the North American Free Trade Agreement would survive. It happened on an intrigue-filled day last month after different news reports said Trump was seriously thinking of invoking Article 2205 of NAFTA, which would be the first step in cancelling the quarter-century-old deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent While You Can ( DONALD TRUMP) 1 min Civic Infidel 7
Warning To All Gays ( REPENT) 3 min acts 1 verse 8 16
Comey fired 4 min Civic Infidel 24
Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!! 7 min Civic Infidel 21
My Little Aponi is a low info voter 10 min ardith 4
Obama betrays America for $3 mil 10 min Civic Infidel 11
Sally Yates Takes Out Repug Lyin Ted!!! HAHAHAH... 12 min Civic Infidel 2
ABC wants Jimmy Kimmel gone right now 1 hr Civic Infidel 13
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,479 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC