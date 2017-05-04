Welcome to Trump Land: 49 hours embedded in his Washington hotel
It was a Tuesday night at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, and the marble-floored, chandelier-covered, gold-trimmed lobby was buzzing. On a cushy chair by the bar, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo was explaining why he wears a skull ring on the middle finger of his right hand and a bracelet on his left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump likely to veto budget bill that wi...
|54 min
|Aponi
|6
|trump and his clowns
|56 min
|Liar In Chief
|4
|Hows it going menace
|56 min
|Aponi
|9
|Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin...
|1 hr
|Liar In Chief
|6
|The obama Memorial
|6 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Breaking! Susan Rice refuses to testify!
|6 hr
|Aponi
|10
|Miners can thank Democrats NOT republicans
|6 hr
|Aponi
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC