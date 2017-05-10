Washington coffee roaster to open, su...

Washington coffee roaster to open, supply beans at 3 shops

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Ever since it opened in 2008 in the former Murky Coffee space on Capitol Hill, Peregrine Espresso has relied exclusively on beans from Counter Culture Coffee , the Durham, N.C.-based roaster that once employed Peregrine co-owner Ryan Jensen as a customer-service rep. That will change later this month, when Peregrine begins roasting its own beans at a new facility in Northeast Washington, near the U.S. National Arboretum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If clinton had won 2 min Civic Infidel 16
Trump- 'I said To Myself- Self, Am I Being Inve... 8 min no vote 5
Tucker carlson murdered 29 min media fake 3
If he was so good 38 min no vote 18
Breaking news Tucker Carlson is NOT DEAD! 46 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Democrats to start new country 50 min Donald duck Von T... 29
Tramp better hope there isn't a recording of th... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC