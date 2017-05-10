Washington coffee roaster to open, supply beans at 3 shops

Ever since it opened in 2008 in the former Murky Coffee space on Capitol Hill, Peregrine Espresso has relied exclusively on beans from Counter Culture Coffee , the Durham, N.C.-based roaster that once employed Peregrine co-owner Ryan Jensen as a customer-service rep. That will change later this month, when Peregrine begins roasting its own beans at a new facility in Northeast Washington, near the U.S. National Arboretum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.