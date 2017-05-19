Was Erdogan personally involved in hi...

Was Erdogan personally involved in his bodyguards' attacks on protesters in D.C.?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events After he met with President Trump this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Embassy Row in Northwest Washington, where Turkey's ambassador has a home. At some point while Erdogan was there, a group of people across the street at Sheridan Circle began to loudly protest.

