Walter E. Washington Convention Cente...

Walter E. Washington Convention Centera s owners want to give it an upgrade

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Amid an economic boom downtown, owners of the District's convention center plan to upgrade the behemoth concrete-and-glass building in the Shaw neighborhood. "We asked, 'How do we maintain this building at the highest level and make sure we meet the needs of not only the residents of the neighborhood, but also the customers who come here every year for meetings and conventions?'" Max Brown, board chairman of Events DC, said Tuesday at a meeting to unveil renovation plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let this go = Obstruction of Justice 28 min Aponi 7
Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador... 29 min Aponi 5
THIS IS 4 "LIAR IN CHIEF " u post all the time 1 hr timmie wimmie di... 2
Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope 1 hr Wall specialist 3
Breaking news, Trump in heepa trouble 2 hr Civic Infidel 19
Alternate Forums 4 hr Donald duck Von Tram 2
If he was so good 4 hr Donald duck Von Tram 35
Fake President reveals classified information t... 5 hr Liar in Chief 27
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for District of Columbia County was issued at May 16 at 4:45PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC