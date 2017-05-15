Walter E. Washington Convention Centera s owners want to give it an upgrade
Amid an economic boom downtown, owners of the District's convention center plan to upgrade the behemoth concrete-and-glass building in the Shaw neighborhood. "We asked, 'How do we maintain this building at the highest level and make sure we meet the needs of not only the residents of the neighborhood, but also the customers who come here every year for meetings and conventions?'" Max Brown, board chairman of Events DC, said Tuesday at a meeting to unveil renovation plans.
