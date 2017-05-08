Visitation Monday for Harford soldier killed in Afghanistan
Harford County will pay its final respects to Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, the Joppatowne High School graduate and former Edgewood resident, who was killed April 8 while serving in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demos and felons
|5 min
|Aponi
|10
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|30
|Warning To All Gays ( REPENT)
|24 min
|Civic Infidel
|15
|trump could make America/the world a BETTER pla...
|1 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|2
|wondering
|1 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Repent While You Can ( DONALD TRUMP)
|1 hr
|Satan aka Trump
|4
|Asked about health care, Trump trips over his o...
|1 hr
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|15
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC