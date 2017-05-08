Visitation Monday for Harford soldier...

Visitation Monday for Harford soldier killed in Afghanistan

56 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Harford County will pay its final respects to Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, the Joppatowne High School graduate and former Edgewood resident, who was killed April 8 while serving in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

