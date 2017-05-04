US Senate Panel Taking New Look at Russian Meddling in Presidential Election
A U.S. Senate panel is taking a new look Monday into the extent of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election, even as President Donald Trump continues to dismiss Moscow's interference. The Senate Intelligence Committee is hearing testimony from Sally Yates, who was briefly acting attorney general, the country's top law enforcement official, in the early days of the Trump administration before the new president fired her.
