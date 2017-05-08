US Pledges Effort to Strengthen Ties With South Korea
The United States has vowed to continue the alliance with South Korea to tackle threats from North Korea, after Moon Jae-in, a liberal human rights lawyer and the son of a refugee from North Korea, declared victory in the South Korean presidential election Tuesday. But experts told VOA that Moon's victory could lessen South Korean resolve to confront North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, which is a concern among American leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey likely to face felony perjury charges
|2 hr
|Aponi
|16
|Obama betrays America for $3 mil
|2 hr
|Aponi
|14
|My Little Aponi is a low info voter
|2 hr
|Aponi
|6
|ABC wants Jimmy Kimmel gone right now
|3 hr
|Aponi
|15
|Banned Gannett and USA Today for Facebook harra...
|4 hr
|Sue Gannet
|1
|Breaking! Trey Gowdy favorite to head FBI....
|4 hr
|Donnie
|4
|Stop the nut case in washington
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Comey fired
|5 hr
|Civic Infidel
|33
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|5 hr
|Civic Infidel
|30
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC