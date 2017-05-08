US Pledges Effort to Strengthen Ties With South Korea

The United States has vowed to continue the alliance with South Korea to tackle threats from North Korea, after Moon Jae-in, a liberal human rights lawyer and the son of a refugee from North Korea, declared victory in the South Korean presidential election Tuesday. But experts told VOA that Moon's victory could lessen South Korean resolve to confront North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, which is a concern among American leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.