US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters
There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from 13 hrs ago, titled US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
U.S. officials strongly criticized the Turkish government after video appeared to show its president's security forces pushing past police and violently breaking up a protest outside their diplomatic residence in Washington. Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet, men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she lay curled on a sidewalk.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFVS12.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,652
|
#1 10 hrs ago
"Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet...."
What the "protesters" should be doing is thanking their lucky stars it wasn't billy clubs they were getting "attacked" by.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question for demos
|29 min
|Aponi
|11
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|40 min
|Liar in Chief
|24
|'Comey memo' released!!
|40 min
|Aponi
|3
|America will NEVER unify under.........
|41 min
|Aponi
|6
|trump calls Special Prosecutor investigation a ...
|43 min
|Aponi
|3
|Donald Hitler Trump is getting closer to being...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|2
|muslim slams car into pedestrians in nyc today
|1 hr
|Harley riding US ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC