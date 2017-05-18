US officials criticize Turkey after a...

US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters

There are 1 comment on the KFVS12 story from 13 hrs ago, titled US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters.

U.S. officials strongly criticized the Turkish government after video appeared to show its president's security forces pushing past police and violently breaking up a protest outside their diplomatic residence in Washington. Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet, men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she lay curled on a sidewalk.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,652

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
"Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet...."

What the "protesters" should be doing is thanking their lucky stars it wasn't billy clubs they were getting "attacked" by.

