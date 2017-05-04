US Congress Funds Federal Government Through September
The U.S. Senate cast aside partisan acrimony Thursday and overwhelmingly passed a trillion-dollar spending bill that keeps the federal government funded through September. The 79 to 18 vote came one day after the House of Representatives approved the measure, which now awaits President Donald Trump's signature to become law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican health care pitch built on a foundat...
|14 min
|District10
|9
|Why do democrats block everything?
|44 min
|Republicans are D...
|4
|Warning To All Gays ( REPENT)
|45 min
|The whole word of...
|4
|Parade for Pink and Friends
|2 hr
|The boss
|1
|trump and his clowns
|3 hr
|My choice
|8
|Who was he
|3 hr
|District10
|7
|Hows it going menace
|3 hr
|District10
|22
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC