US Congress Funds Federal Government ...

US Congress Funds Federal Government Through September

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The U.S. Senate cast aside partisan acrimony Thursday and overwhelmingly passed a trillion-dollar spending bill that keeps the federal government funded through September. The 79 to 18 vote came one day after the House of Representatives approved the measure, which now awaits President Donald Trump's signature to become law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republican health care pitch built on a foundat... 14 min District10 9
Why do democrats block everything? 44 min Republicans are D... 4
Warning To All Gays ( REPENT) 45 min The whole word of... 4
Parade for Pink and Friends 2 hr The boss 1
trump and his clowns 3 hr My choice 8
Who was he 3 hr District10 7
Hows it going menace 3 hr District10 22
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC