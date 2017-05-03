Two teens charged in Northwest D.C. b...

Two teens charged in Northwest D.C. burglaries

Read more: The Washington Post

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with burglaries that occurred on back-to-back days in February at two homes in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. Authorities said they also arrested a 16-year-old and charged him in one of the burglaries.

