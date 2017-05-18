Tucker Carlson Already Compromised in Washington
The newly primetime Fox News host must really want out of this home as much as he wants out of a Penn Station bathroom It's been an eventful few months for Fox News host Tucker Carlson. His show, Tucker Carlson Tonight , was moved first to the spot made vacant by Megyn Kelly's departure to NBC, and then to the 8pm prime time slot left open by the cancellation of The O'Reilly Factor due to the sexual harassment charges against Bill O'Reilly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican senator: White House in a 'downward ...
|2 hr
|Sorosing On
|12
|America will NEVER unify under.........
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|7
|Question for demos
|3 hr
|Aponi
|11
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|3 hr
|Liar in Chief
|24
|'Comey memo' released!!
|3 hr
|Aponi
|3
|trump calls Special Prosecutor investigation a ...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|3
|Donald Hitler Trump is getting closer to being...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|2
