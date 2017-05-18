Tucker Carlson Already Compromised in...

Tucker Carlson Already Compromised in Washington

11 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

The newly primetime Fox News host must really want out of this home as much as he wants out of a Penn Station bathroom It's been an eventful few months for Fox News host Tucker Carlson. His show, Tucker Carlson Tonight , was moved first to the spot made vacant by Megyn Kelly's departure to NBC, and then to the 8pm prime time slot left open by the cancellation of The O'Reilly Factor due to the sexual harassment charges against Bill O'Reilly.

