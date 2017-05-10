Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.