Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer back at podium
President Donald Trump threatened to shut down daily press briefings Friday as he sought to defend his White House from criticism of its shifting explanations and misstatements about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump's statements, through a tweet and later television interview, threaten a Washington institution that is the most high-profile forum for journalists to question the government about policy and the news of the day.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If clinton had won
|4 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Tramp better hope there isn't a recording of th...
|25 min
|Aponi
|5
|Demos compared comeys firing to
|26 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac...
|28 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|liars
|47 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Trump’s words add fuel to questions about legal...
|58 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Demos be like
|6 hr
|Aponi
|3
