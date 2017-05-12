Trump threatens to cancel briefings; ...

Trump threatens to cancel briefings; Spicer back at podium

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

President Donald Trump threatened to shut down daily press briefings Friday as he sought to defend his White House from criticism of its shifting explanations and misstatements about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Trump's statements, through a tweet and later television interview, threaten a Washington institution that is the most high-profile forum for journalists to question the government about policy and the news of the day.

