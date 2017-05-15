Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appr...

Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,' adviser says

By VIVIAN SALAMA and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON - Pushing back against allegations of damaging intelligence disclosures, President Donald Trump's national security adviser insisted Tuesday that Trump's revelations to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information. H.R. McMaster added that none of the U.S. officials present for the president's Oval Office meeting with the Russian foreign minister last week "felt in any way that that conversation was inappropriate."

