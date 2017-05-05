Trump Spurns Congress as He Signals Medical Marijuana Fight
Donald Trump signaled he may ignore a congressional ban on interfering with state medical marijuana laws, arguing in a lengthy statement that he isn't legally bound by a series of limits lawmakers imposed on him. Trump issued the "signing statement" Friday after he signed a measure funding the government for the remainder of the federal fiscal year, reprising a controversial tactic former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama used while in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and brother Comgressman Norcross
|1 hr
|Ben
|2
|Paul Ryan takes up lying to everyone cause it w...
|6 hr
|Thousands
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|All Gays And LGBT ( REPENT) acts 2 38
|8 hr
|hell forever
|11
|Warning To All Gays ( REPENT)
|8 hr
|hell forever
|6
|Asked about health care, Trump trips over his o...
|8 hr
|Aponi
|10
|Total shameless lying hypocrites have zero inte...
|10 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC