Trump Spurns Congress as He Signals Medical Marijuana Fight

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump signaled he may ignore a congressional ban on interfering with state medical marijuana laws, arguing in a lengthy statement that he isn't legally bound by a series of limits lawmakers imposed on him. Trump issued the "signing statement" Friday after he signed a measure funding the government for the remainder of the federal fiscal year, reprising a controversial tactic former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama used while in office.

