Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
FBI Director James Comey listened, May 3, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump fired Comey today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking! Trey Gowdy favorite to head FBI....
|6 min
|Donnie
|4
|Stop the nut case in washington
|20 min
|Civic Infidel
|6
|Obama betrays America for $3 mil
|32 min
|Civic Infidel
|13
|comeuppance
|33 min
|Aponi
|3
|James Comey likely to face felony perjury charges
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|13
|Comey fired
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|33
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|1 hr
|Civic Infidel
|30
|ABC wants Jimmy Kimmel gone right now
|6 hr
|Civic Infidel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC