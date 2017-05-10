Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired Comey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did so many people
|1 min
|Aponi
|8
|Demos and felons
|7 min
|District10
|27
|Obama betrays America for $3 mil
|11 min
|District10
|19
|U.S. House and U.S. Senate Republicans to Town ...
|17 min
|District10
|8
|Democrats are liars....
|23 min
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Clown Can't Make Up His Mind!!!! HAHAHAHAHA!
|36 min
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Comey fired
|45 min
|Civic Infidel
|42
|James Comey likely to face felony perjury charges
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|22
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|3 hr
|Civic Infidel
|37
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC