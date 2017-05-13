Trump Details Anti-Abortion Ban Over US Global Health Aid
President Donald J. Trump waves to the press as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 13, 2017, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is moving forward with a plan to massively expand a ban on federal dollars going to international groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent/Sarah Palin/Kid Rock visit White Hou...
|4 min
|CIvic Infidel
|56
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|7 min
|CIvic Infidel
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|34 min
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Congressman Donald Norcross behind hacks
|1 hr
|Persecuted
|1
|Rep. John Lewis calls for Sedition/Anarchy
|2 hr
|lol
|33
|i just murdered a muslim a few hours ago .....
|2 hr
|usa usa usa
|6
|Breaking news, Trump in heepa trouble
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC