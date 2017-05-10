Trump claims absolute immunity from W...

Trump claims absolute immunity from Washington DC wine bar's lawsuit

9 hrs ago

Lawyers for Donald Trump said the US president has "absolute immunity" from a lawsuit by owners of the Cork Wine Bar in Washington, DC, who claim that his ownership of a nearby hotel constitutes unfair competition. the president cannot be forced to close or divest the Trump International Hotel, located in the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, or else resign his office.

