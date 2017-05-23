Trump budget chief defends plan in fa...

Trump budget chief defends plan in face of opposition

KTMF

Mick Mulvaney, the former tea party congressman, told the House Budget Committee that he went line by line through the federal budget and asked, "Can we justify this to the folks who are actually paying for it?" Trump's budget fulfills his campaign pledge to leave Medicare and Social Security benefits alone and boosts spending for the military and veterans. But it treats most of the rest of the government as fair game, including $600 billion in cuts to Medicaid over a decade - on top of repealing its large expansion under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Washington, DC

