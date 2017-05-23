Trump budget chief defends plan in face of opposition
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds up a copy of President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget as he speaks to members of the media in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make up a boatload of ignorant nonsense distrac...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|21
|Say how about that russian collusion party tram...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|24
|Dumbo having leaked top secret information to R...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|13
|Because you're so ridiculously pathetic and pre...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|11
|Demos hate it and are in pain
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|49
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|3 hr
|TEA-Party Brain C...
|305
|Comey confirmed as LIAR by WaPo!! LoL!!
|5 hr
|Civic Infidel
|1
