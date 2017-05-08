Tiffany Trump Will Attend Georgetown Law School This Fall
The president's 22-year-old daughter will attend Georgetown Law this fall, according to what a family spokesperson told the Daily Mail Monday. She will be following in the footsteps of her sister Ivanka Trump, who attended Georgetown University for her first two years of college before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania.
