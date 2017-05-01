This Is What Washington Will Look Lik...

This Is What Washington Will Look Like if the Worst Climate Change Projections Come True

Estimates for how badly Washington-and the rest of the United States-could be flooded if the worst projections for sea-level rise come to pass are more severe than previously thought, according to an organization of climate scientists. In the most extreme circumstances, polar melting and ice-sheet collapses could raise global sea levels by ten to 12 feet by 2100, up from eight feet.

