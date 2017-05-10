The Latest: Intel Chair Says No Need for Special Prosecutor
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee says there's no need for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's ties to the Trump campaign in the wake of the firing of the FBI director. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., leaves the chamber after a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake muslim hate crimes
|23 min
|real muslim terro...
|4
|Comey Firing Clears The Way For Clinton Indictment
|27 min
|Liar in Chief
|4
|Clown Can't Make Up His Mind!!!! HAHAHAHAHA!
|30 min
|Liar in Chief
|8
|Breaking!!!!! Trump Fires Comey!!!!!
|36 min
|Liar in Chief
|42
|Demos and felons
|38 min
|Civic Infidel
|34
|Betsy Devos
|39 min
|Civic Infidel
|3
|All the crying Democrats....
|46 min
|Civic Infidel
|2
|Comey fired
|2 hr
|Civic Infidel
|44
