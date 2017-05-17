The Latest: FBI director candidates paraded past reporters
Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating stops to answers questions from members of the media as he leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|8 min
|Wall specialist
|41
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|24
|First"lady" question
|2 hr
|Aponi
|2
|If he was so good
|2 hr
|Aponi
|39
|donnie 'lilDICT" Aronald trump
|2 hr
|MDH
|1
|Treason
|3 hr
|Aponi
|9
|Seth rich the dnc leaker
|4 hr
|Aponi
|24
|Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador...
|4 hr
|Liar in Chief
|28
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC