The Latest: Budget Committee to Rejec...

The Latest: Budget Committee to Reject Walker Tax Credit

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Legislature's budget committee plans to reject a proposal from Gov. Scott Walker to create a new refundable tax credit for young adults leaving foster care. FILE - In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, right, walks with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on their way to a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Treason 9 min Sam 1
Is it me or does Kellyann Conway... 18 min Bill 3
Finally 43 min Sam 3
If he was so good 50 min hillary dillary dock 32
Demos be like 53 min hillary dillary dock 15
Rock-throwers w/masks revealed..... 57 min hillary dillary dock 7
could we have a coverup in white house 1 hr okimar 3
Fake President reveals classified information t... 1 hr Civic Infidel 26
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for District of Columbia County was issued at May 16 at 4:45PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC