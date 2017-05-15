The 10 worst states for the deadly drug crisis

Ironically, as President Trump and members of Congress have elevated opioid addiction and drug overdoses to a top issue, the biggest problems can literally be found in the back yard of the White House and the U.S. Capitol. A new study by the online research group WalletHub found that the District of Columbia, far and away, has a bigger drug addiction problem than any of the 50 states.

