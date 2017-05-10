Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Washington D.C. for $3.7 Million
The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 22,000 square feet on 0.7 acres. The property is at 2920 V Street NE, one block from New York Avenue/Route 50 in the northeastern section of the District of Columbia and adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation's V Street Gateway Business Park, provides four dock-high and one grade-level loading positions, parking for 11 cars and is vacant.
