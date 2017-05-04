Team 26 cyclists head for Newtown
Team 26 founder Monte Frank, founder of the four-day ride, addresses the crowd before the start of their 400-mile journey leaves Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Their next stop will be College Park, Maryland.
