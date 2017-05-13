Suspect arrested in April killing in ...

Suspect arrested in April killing in public housing complex in SE Washington

Read more: The Washington Post

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in the Woodland Terrace public housing complex in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Nyekemia Everett of Southeast was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

