Suspect arrested in April killing in public housing complex in SE Washington
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in the Woodland Terrace public housing complex in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Nyekemia Everett of Southeast was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
