Special counsel named to probe Trump-Russia ties
Besieged from all sides, the Trump administration appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election. The appointment came as Democrats insisted ever more loudly that someone outside Trump's Justice Department must handle the politically charged investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If he was so good
|3 hr
|Aponi
|40
|Steve Bannon and George Norcross are white nati...
|3 hr
|Aponi
|6
|Beware of George and Donald Norcross
|4 hr
|Cyber Alert
|1
|Fake President reveals classified information t...
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|41
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|6 hr
|Wall specialist
|23
|First"lady" question
|6 hr
|Aponi
|2
|donnie 'lilDICT" Aronald trump
|7 hr
|MDH
|1
|Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador...
|9 hr
|Liar in Chief
|28
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC