Special counsel named to probe Trump-...

Special counsel named to probe Trump-Russia ties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Capitol Hill Blue

Besieged from all sides, the Trump administration appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election. The appointment came as Democrats insisted ever more loudly that someone outside Trump's Justice Department must handle the politically charged investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Blue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If he was so good 3 hr Aponi 40
Steve Bannon and George Norcross are white nati... 3 hr Aponi 6
Beware of George and Donald Norcross 4 hr Cyber Alert 1
Fake President reveals classified information t... 4 hr Wall specialist 41
Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope 6 hr Wall specialist 23
First"lady" question 6 hr Aponi 2
donnie 'lilDICT" Aronald trump 7 hr MDH 1
Clown Wants To Appoint Adulteress As Ambassador... 9 hr Liar in Chief 28
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for District of Columbia County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC