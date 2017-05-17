Six-year-old boy killed after being hit by a car in the District
A six-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a car in Southeast Washington, D.C. police reported. The accident happened in the 4300 block of Livingston Road SE just before 8:30 p.m., said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.
