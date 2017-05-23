Share on LinkedIn

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Saudi Arabia on May 21. This is Trump's first foreign trip as president. President Trump is playing coy with insurers who want an "I do" from him on getting billions of dollars of extra subsidy payments for low-income people under the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.