Sewage backs up into Capitol Hill school
A backed-up pipe caused raw sewage to seep into the cafeteria of Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan Education Campus this week, raising concerns from parents who say the building is in great need of repairs. Brandon Eatman, the D.C. school's principal, said a backup in an exterior pipeline near the school's playground caused the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|2 min
|Sandra
|406
|The latest Trump interview once again reveals a...
|19 min
|karnack
|6
|Predictions For 2018
|21 min
|karnack
|1
|Lets all celebrate republicans hatred of workin...
|23 min
|loser repub
|31
|Gianforte WINS Montana!!! LoLoLoL!!!!
|1 hr
|District10
|2
|Say how about that russian collusion party tram...
|1 hr
|District10
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Wanda Siskovitch
|21,051
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC