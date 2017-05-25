Sewage backs up into Capitol Hill school

A backed-up pipe caused raw sewage to seep into the cafeteria of Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan Education Campus this week, raising concerns from parents who say the building is in great need of repairs. Brandon Eatman, the D.C. school's principal, said a backup in an exterior pipeline near the school's playground caused the issue.

