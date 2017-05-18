Senators: Rosenstein knew of Comey firing before memo
Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin of Ill. walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017, to attend a briefing of the full Senate by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question for demos
|23 min
|Aponi
|12
|Stop picking on me..lol
|2 hr
|District10
|9
|trump calls Special Prosecutor investigation a ...
|2 hr
|District10
|4
|3 hr
|Fred
|1
|Republican senator: White House in a 'downward ...
|7 hr
|Sorosing On
|12
|America will NEVER unify under.........
|7 hr
|Donald duck Von Tram
|7
|Clown To Have Meeting With The Pope
|8 hr
|Liar in Chief
|24
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC